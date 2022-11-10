CAN WE ACT ON KCM BEFORE WE LOSE MORE- BINWELL MPUNDU

CAN WE ACT ON KCM BEFORE WE LOSE MORE.

It is very clear that Vedanta is Coming Back to Run KCM mines after the matters where withdrawn from the court to allow government to discuss the future of KCM with Vendanta.

I have so far followed the conversations around this matter and looked at the proposals being made by Vedanta on their possible return to managing the KCM assets and my conclusion is that Government must act now without further delays because the longer we take to act the more the KCM Mine Assets are getting into bad shape and the more the people are getting into futher destitution.

Vedanta has so far committed to awarding a 20% salary increament to the workers upon their return with further adjustment to the conditions of service after they they do a foresic audi of the mine.

They have further committed to give the workers a one off pay of K2500 within three months of their return.

They have committed to Paying off the $220 million debts owing to suppliers at the time they left.

They have further committed to inject $1billion into the operations and infrastructure development of the mine.

They have futher committed to increase on the support to the communities through social corporate responsibility programs.

When i look at these commitments i think we are wasting time futher subjecting people to more sufferings ,let us make a decision now and allow Vedanta to come back before people are thrown in more destitution.

What we desire is life to return to the copperbelt and the proposals being made by Vedanta can help turn around things on the copperbelt unlike this Void that has been created since these battles started.

What government needs to do is to hold Vedanta on its commitment so that they dont change course .In the agreement they can put a clause that binds Vedanta to its commitment period because we are wasting time abantu balechula ku copperbelt uku.

I hope that the discussion being held today between government and Vedanta yields something more promising for the people of the copperbelt.

ALA BANE ABANTU BACHULA LETS ACT FAST.

BINWELL MPUNDU

NKANA MP

UMWINA NKANA.