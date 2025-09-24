A Zambian national based in South Africa says he wants to Challenge President Hakainde Hichilema





 Can Willah Joseph Mudolo Be the Next President of PF — and Eventually, the Republic of Zambia?





✍ By Rev. Dr. Kelvin Mugala



️ A New Political Chapter for a Changing Zambia





As Zambia moves toward the 2026 general elections, the Patriotic Front (PF) faces a defining moment. The party must rebuild — not only structurally, but spiritually. One emerging figure gaining national attention is Willah Joseph Mudolo: an accomplished businessman, philanthropist, and a leader whose vision, competence, and inclusivity may provide the new direction Zambia seeks.





 Proven Capacity Rooted in Experience



Willah Mudolo is not a recycled name from the political corridors. He is a self-made international businessman whose experience spans mining, finance, real estate, and energy. Through his W.J. Mudolo Foundation, he has improved lives across Zambia by investing in education, health, and youth empowerment.





 Academic Excellence:



MBA in Finance and Sustainability – University of Cumbria (UK)



MBA in Strategic Business – Edinburgh Business School, Heriot-Watt University (UK)





Master’s Degree in Finance and Accounting – University of Salford (UK)



These achievements make him one of the most academically prepared leaders in Zambia’s political space today.





 From Mafinga to the Nation — A Bridge Builder



Mudolo hails from Mafinga District in Zambia’s north-east — a remote and often overlooked part of the country. He belongs to one of Zambia’s minority tribes, and rather than dividing, this background uniquely positions him as a bridge-builder.





In a country too often defined by tribal voting patterns, Mudolo’s identity allows him to rise above regional alignments, bringing together urban and rural, north and south, minority and majority — in the spirit of national unity.





 Why He Might Be the Right Leader — Now



Zambians are calling for:



Development-oriented leadership



Clean governance and accountability



Economic competence and vision





Leaders who unite, not divide



Mudolo’s business acumen, global connections, and community impact align perfectly with these aspirations.



He understands both the real economy and the dream of national transformation. And crucially, he has no political baggage — allowing him to stand as a true outsider with insider understanding.





️ A Real Path to State House?



This is not a question of qualifications. Mudolo is more than ready.



The real question is:

Can the PF — and Zambia — embrace a leader who offers both vision and values?



If PF wants to be a viable force in 2026, it must embrace fresh, unifying leadership — and Willah Joseph Mudolo offers just that.





️ A Message of Hope and Possibility



Mudolo’s rise from Mafinga to the global stage is more than personal success — it is a symbol of what’s possible for any Zambian.





✅ The education is there

✅ The business record is proven

✅ The national mood is shifting

✅ The opportunity is real





Can Willah Joseph Mudolo be the next President of PF — and perhaps the Republic of Zambia?

Yes — if we are bold enough to choose unity over division, and vision over fear.





✍ Rev. Dr. Kelvin Mugala

Leadership Advocate | Governance Reformer | Founder – Nyika Trust



