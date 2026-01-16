 Breaking: Canada Is Repairing Ties With China and Here Is Why  -> 



Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney didn’t go to China on a whim. This visit is about reality setting in.





For years, Canada was told to treat China as a problem to be managed rather than a partner to engage. That advice didn’t come from Ottawa. It came from Washington. And Canada paid the price for following it.





China is not a marginal economy. It’s the world’s largest trading nation, a manufacturing superpower and central to global energy, supply chains and growth. Cutting yourself off from that doesn’t make you principled. It makes you poorer and more dependent.





Meanwhile, what did Canada get in return for loyalty to the US?

Tariffs slapped on Canadian steel and aluminium.



Threats to tear up USMCA.

Economic pressure used openly as leverage.

And constant reminders that allies are disposable when US domestic politics demand it.





This is the part that rarely gets said out loud: Canada didn’t “pivot” to China. It was pushed there by American behaviour.



When the US uses trade as a weapon, undermines partners and treats agreements as temporary inconveniences, countries adapt. They don’t do it out of ideology. They do it out of survival.





Re-engaging with China is Canada acting like an adult in a multipolar world. Diversifying trade. Reducing vulnerability. Repairing damage that was never in Canada’s interest to begin with.





And let’s be honest about the moral posturing too. Canada trades with plenty of countries it disagrees with. So does the US. Values suddenly becoming a barrier only when China is involved has always rung hollow.





This visit is simply a quiet acknowledgment: the tired old playbook doesn’t work anymore. Blind alignment hasn’t protected Canada’s economy, its sovereignty, or its leverage.





This isn’t betrayal, it’s a course correction.



And it’s happening not because China forced anything, but because the US showed, repeatedly, that even close allies are expendable when power is on the line





In a world like that, repairing ties with China isn’t radical, it’s completely rational.



What do you think, is this the start of Canada reclaiming strategic independence, or just a temporary pause before more pressure from Washington?