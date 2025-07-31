Canada’s move to recognise Palestine leaves US increasingly isolated

Mark Carney said the conventional approach towards achieving a two-state solution was no longer tenable, because of Hamas’s violent rejection of Israel’s right to exist and Israel’s erosion of a future Palestinian state through its settlement expansion and threats to annex the occupied West Bank.

He condemned Israel for allowing starvation to unfold in Gaza.

He said the planned recognition of a Palestinian state would be conditional on the Palestinian Authority agreeing to democratic reforms, which it has pledged to carry out as part of the UN conference.

Canada’s move, following Britain and France, leaves the US increasingly isolated in its unyielding backing for Israel’s approach to the war in Gaza.

And it highlights the strategic vacuum being left by Washington that had traditionally led diplomatic efforts towards a viable longer-term peace in the decades old conflict.

Israel called Canada’s announcement part of a distorted campaign of international pressure and a reward to Hamas for 7 October.