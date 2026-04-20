Canada’s ties to US have become a weakness — Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney issued a direct address to the nation on Sunday, April 19, stating that Canada’s traditionally close economic ties to the United States have shifted from a strategic strength to a significant weakness.

In a video message released just days after securing a parliamentary majority for his Liberal government, Carney warned that Canada can no longer “bet its future” on the hope that trade disruptions from its southern neighbor will cease.

The Prime Minister’s assessment comes amid an intensifying trade war with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, which has seen the imposition of steep tariffs on Canadian steel, aluminum, and automobiles.

Carney noted that the U.S. has fundamentally altered its approach to global trade, raising tariffs to levels not seen since the Great Depression. He emphasized that while Canada sends nearly 70% of its exports to the U.S., the current climate of uncertainty and threats of annexation have made diversification a matter of national sovereignty.

During the address, Carney utilized historical symbolism to underscore his message of resistance and self-reliance.

Holding a small statue of Major-General Isaac Brock—a gift from comedian Mike Myers, Carney praised the 1812 military leader and Chief Tecumseh for their roles in defending the region against U.S. expansionism.

He framed the current economic challenges as a modern parallel to those historical threats, asserting that Canada must take back control of its future by forging new international partnerships.

The Prime Minister promised to provide regular “forward guidance” to Canadians in the coming months, outlining government efforts to grow the economy and protect workers in industries currently targeted by U.S. trade measures.

With a review of the trilateral U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade agreement looming later this year, Carney signaled that his government is prepared to move beyond “nostalgia” for past cooperation and prioritize a more independent economic path.