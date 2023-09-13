Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has returned from India after his airplane had a problem, which caused his visit to last two extra days in the country’s capital.

He was supposed to fly on Sunday after the G20 summit was over, but unfortunately, a humiliating mechanical issue prevented him from flying.

People in his own country and Indian people on social media made fun of him for being late. This happened after Mr. Trudeau had a tense meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Canada and India’s relationship has become more tense in the last few months.

India Today reported on Tuesday that Mr. Trudeau’s visit to India did not improve the cold relationship that he has with India.

A few days before he went to Delhi, Mr. Trudeau suddenly announced that his country was stopping discussions about a trade agreement with India.

Canada’s Sikh community has been involved in significant protests that have caused a lot of tension. India is worried about the actions of Sikh people who want to break away from the country. They say they are not responsible for the death of a famous Sikh advocate for independence in British Columbia in June.

During their meeting on Sunday, Mr. Modi expressed his worries to Mr. Trudeau about the ongoing anti-India actions of extremist groups in Canada. Modi’s office stated that these groups were promoting the idea of separating from India and encouraging violent behavior.

At the same time, Mr. Trudeau’s team stated that the Canadian prime minister emphasized the significance of following and respecting the laws, democratic values, and the independence of a nation.

MrTrudeau said during a press conference that he talked with Mr. Modi about other countries interfering in Canada’s matters. Canada is investigating India, China, and Russia for interfering in elections.

People were surprised when the Canadian prime minister didn’t go to a dinner party for world leaders organized by the Indian President Droupadi Murmu. According to reports, his office didn’t explain why he didn’t attend. Some people noticed that he quickly let go of Mr. Modi’s hand when they were shaking hands.

It is not clear what he has done for the past two days. According to the media, it is believed that he stayed at his hotel without doing any more diplomatic activities.

Neither Mr Trudeau nor the Indian government have said anything publicly about the delay in his coming back home.

However, an Indian government official turned up to say goodbye and wish him and his group a safe journey home on behalf of Prime Minister Modi’s government.

On Monday, Canada’s Defense Department told the BBC that Mr Trudeau’s airplane – a Royal Canadian Air Force plane with the tail number ’01’ – had a problem that needs fixing. It was caused by a part that needs to be replaced.

This problem shows that these steps are working.

The defense department said they are sending another plane to India to bring Mr.

The Toronto Star said that the RCAF sent someone to India who could solve the problem. The text says that the CC-150 Polaris plane is a part of an older group of planes that has had a lot of problems and will be changed soon.

This is not the first time that Mr. Trudeau has had problems with his plane while traveling.

In 2019, a plane with journalists crashed into the wing of another plane that was hired to take him on his campaign journey. He was not on the plane at the time.