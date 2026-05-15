Canadian rapper Drake has revealed that his father, Dennis Graham, is battling cancer.

The emotional revelation came through lyrics from his new song Make Them Cry on his latest album Iceman.

In the song, Drake rapped about the difficult period his family is currently facing, admitting there are many things he would rather deal with than watching his father battle the illness.

The rapper also reflected on aging, family, and personal struggles in the deeply emotional track, which has since sparked reactions from fans online.