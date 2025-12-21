Canadian rapper Drake loses $200,000 bet on Jake Paul to beat Anthony Joshua

Canadian rapper Drake lost a whopping $200,000 after he placed a bet on YouTuber Jake Paul to defeat boxer Anthony Joshua.

Paul suffered the second loss of his fighting career against the Brit, who knocked him out in the sixth round of their bout in Miami on Friday night.

Drake had boasted about his bet on Instagram, sharing the huge amount he had wagered, with the caption: “Jakeyyyyy boy. Lock tf in” written underneath.

Rapper Drake loses $200,000 bet on Jake Paul to beat Anthony Joshua

The Canadian artist stood to pocket a massive £1.2million ($1.64m) if Paul had beaten AJ, who ultimately emerged victorious.

Drake, real name Aubrey Drake Graham, has a dreadful track record when it comes to sports betting .

He lost $355,000 (£281,440) after betting on boxing legend Tyson, 59, to beat the YouTuber star back in November of last year.