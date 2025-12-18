In her first podcast episode following what she described as a 4.5-hour conversation with Erika Kirk, conservative podcaster Candace Owens said she still does not believe that the individual charged with murder in the death of Charlie Kirk acted alone.

Despite Erika Kirk’s efforts to shut down speculation surrounding her husband’s killing, Owens appeared unconvinced. Owens, one of the most-watched conservative personalities in the United States, has continued to amplify conspiracy-driven narratives and antisemitic tropes related to Charlie Kirk’s death.

Owens said her meeting with Erika Kirk and other staff members of Turning Point USA, the conservative organization Charlie Kirk co-founded and where Owens once worked, did not ease her suspicions about certain employees within the group.

She strongly suggested that Israel may have been involved in Kirk’s death, promoting an unsubstantiated theory that Israeli officials have denied and which critics say reflects antisemitic rhetoric.

Owens’ ongoing campaign following Kirk’s September 10 assassination has created sharp divisions within the MAGA influencer space. Figures such as Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, and comedian Dave Smith have offered varying levels of support for Owens, while Tim Pool and Ben Shapiro have condemned her actions as “evil.” Nick Fuentes has also criticized Owens, calling her a narcissist harming the country.

Candace Owens refuses to take back her theory that Israel had a hand in Charlie Kirk?s death after meeting with his widow Erika Kirk

Charlie Kirk and Erica Kirk

Tyler Robinson, 22, has been charged with aggravated murder in Kirk’s death. Authorities have stated that bullet casings recovered at the scene were inscribed with internet and video game memes, including the phrase, “Hey fascist! Catch!”

Prosecutors also released text messages between Robinson and his roommate in which Robinson said he shot Kirk because he “had enough of his hatred.” Robinson has not yet entered a plea.

Owens, however, has suggested that France, Israel, and Egypt may have been involved, claimed that Charlie Kirk was betrayed by people close to him, and alleged that state and federal law enforcement are covering up a larger crime.

According to Owens, Erika Kirk came prepared to counter some of her claims, bringing phone records and arranging for Owens to speak with a lawyer about how the investigation would proceed through the courts. Owens said Turning Point USA has no inside knowledge of the investigation and no access to undisclosed evidence.

“With that in mind, I’m saying why is the public being gaslit on this?” Owens said, dismissing evidence in the police affidavit using one of her catchphrases.

Erika Kirk has not commented extensively on the meeting, aside from a post on X describing it as “a very productive conversation” and noting that she was shifting her focus to AmericaFest, a major Turning Point event expected to feature officials from President Donald Trump’s administration and prominent conservative influencers.

In earlier interviews, Erika Kirk said one of her main objections to Owens’ actions was the targeting of Turning Point employees. She expressed frustration over what she described as Owens’ repeated attacks on people close to her family.

If the goal of the meeting was to stop those attacks, it appears to have failed. Days after a televised town hall in which Erika Kirk spoke positively about Israel, Owens opened her podcast episode with a sarcastic greeting referencing Shabbat and replaced her usual theme music with “Hava Nagila,” a Jewish folk song.

One of Owens’ most controversial claims is that Erika Kirk was followed for years by Egyptian airplanes. Erika Kirk has publicly disputed the allegation, stating that her flight records do not support the claim and offering personal documentation to contradict Owens’ timeline.

Owens responded by suggesting that public ridicule of the theory was proof of its validity, claiming the planes routinely travel between Egypt and Israel and promising to present further evidence.

Owens’ theories have continued to draw significant attention online, a reality acknowledged by other media figures. Megyn Kelly said she helped facilitate the meeting between Owens and Erika Kirk and expressed confidence that Turning Point staff had no involvement in Charlie Kirk’s murder.

While Owens told her audience she would never “sell out,” reactions from some viewers were mixed. Many expressed disappointment in the episode’s tone and outcome, saying they expected a more confrontational exchange.

“The best part of this episode is the comments as they validate my deflation,” one viewer wrote.

Another commented, “How disappointing. We’ll never know the truth. She said so much and absolutely nothing at the same time.”