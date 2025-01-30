Can’t believe he pulled a gun on me – A$AP Rocky’s former friend A$AP Relli testifies

A$AP Rocky’s alleged victim and former friend, Terell Ephron, known as A$AP Relli, took the stand in the rapper’s assault trial on Tuesday, January 28, recounting the tense moment when Rocky allegedly pulled a gun on him during a heated argument in 2021.

Ephron, who was visibly shaken as he testified, described the encounter as happening quickly. When he saw the gun, he reportedly blurted out, “You better use that st, what the fk you got a gun for?” He added that he was willing to die for his respect, emphasizing, “If this is what you want to do, I still have my dignity.”

Ephron explained that the day before the alleged incident, he was present during a phone conversation between Rocky and A$AP Bari, in which Rocky spoke negatively about him, and their friendship, which had started in high school, had soured. The next day, Ephron claimed that Rocky, who rarely contacted him, began blowing up his phone while he was asleep, sending a text that read, “Let’s get to it … stop ducking my calls,” which Ephron interpreted as Rocky seeking a confrontation.

Ephron testified that Rocky then FaceTimed him, asked where he was staying, and arrived at his Hollywood hotel with two associates. During their argument, Ephron said Rocky pulled a gun from his waistband, fired it, and a bullet grazed Ephron’s knuckles.

Rocky’s attorney has argued that the gun was a movie prop and could not have fired real ammunition. However, Ephron testified that he had never seen Rocky with a prop gun or any gun prior to that day. The trial is ongoing, with more testimony expected Wednesday morning.

Rihanna, Rocky’s partner and mother of his two children, is expected to attend the trial in support of the rapper.

Rocky faces two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and, if convicted, could face up to 24 years in prison. He has pleaded not guilty and rejected a plea deal. Rocky’s lawyer has called Ephron’s allegations “bogus” and accused him of attempting to extort the rapper.