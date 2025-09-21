Cape Town mayor calls for cellphone signal-blocking at Pollsmoor Prison





Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has urged the piloting of cellphone signal-blocking technology at Pollsmoor Prison, warning that inmates are using mobile phones to run criminal networks from behind bars.



In a letter to Correctional Services Minister Pieter Groenewald, Hill-Lewis highlighted incidents where prisoners coordinated extortion and other crimes, including threats that forced contractors to abandon projects. “We must do more than just jail criminals; we have to prevent their ability to coordinate crime from within prisons,” he said.





The Mayor offered the City’s full support for a pilot, including intelligence-sharing and logistical assistance for installing the technology. Minister Groenewald has committed to intensifying raids against illicit cellphones and addressing contraband in prisons.





Hill-Lewis’s call reflects growing concerns over the role of mobile phones in enabling organized crime from within South Africa’s correctional facilities.