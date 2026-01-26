CAPT. IBRAHIM TRAORE BANS HOLLYWOOD ACTION MOVIES IN BURKINA FASO





“For decades, we Africans have been made to believe that Americans are always the saviors, swooping in to rescue people from “bad guys” in Africa, the Middle East, or any nation that refuses to play along with their manipulative games.





Through the powerful propaganda machine known as Hollywood, many of our children have grown up stereotyping Muslims as terrorists. They’ve done the same to figures like Muammar Gaddafi of Libya, Ken Saro-Wiwa of Nigeria, and Patrice Lumumba of the Democratic Republic of Congo. But the truth can never stay hidden forever.





On this note, I am determined to set the record straight and ensure that the young children of Burkina Faso do not grow up with a distorted, propagandized version of true African history. As the saying goes: A man who does not know his history is not a man.



Therefore, I hereby place a ban on Hollywood action and historical movies in Burkina Faso!



Long live Burkina Faso!

God bless Africa!”



-Capt Ibrahim Traore