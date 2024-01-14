CAPTAIN DERRICK F. LUEMBE ANNOUNCED AS NEW DIRECTOR GENERAL OF Civil Aviation Authority

Lusaka… Friday January 12, 2024

The Civil Aviation Authority Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Captain Derrick F. Luembe as the CAA’s new Director General with immediate effect.

CAA Board Chairperson Dr. Patrick Nkhoma says Captain Luembe brings a wealth of experience in aviation having worked in both the private and public sectors, locally and abroad.

Dr. Nkhoma said he is confident that Captain Luembe will drive the CAA’s mandate and steer its strategic direction towards supporting and facilitating Zambia’s aviation industry’s growth especially now, as Zambia prepares to undergo the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) audit between August and September 2024.

“With over twenty-five years experience in the aviation sector and a proven track record of serving in various leadership capacities in Zambia, Cape Verde, Ghana and Kuwait, Captain Luembe is well-equipped to lead the Zambia CAA team into its next phase of growth and development. I am also confident that he will build on the solid foundation laid by his predecessors and heighten the growth trajectory of Zambia’s aviation industry”, he said.

Captain Luembe is a multi-skilled, visionary and transformational leader with experience in regulatory policy; airline management; strategy; governance; crisis management; problem solving; developing strategic solutions; stakeholder management and facilitating pragmatic decision making.

He joined the Civil Aviation Authority as Senior Inspector Personnel Licencing in 2018 and rose to the position of Chief Inspector Personnel Licencing in 2023.

He previously worked as Director Flight Operations and Accountable Manager at Fast jet Airlines Tanzania.

He also worked as Deputy Director General and Director Flight Operations at Ceiba Intercontinental airline in Equatorial Guinea.

The Captain also worked as ATR Fleet Manager; Operations & Training Manager; ATR Captain/ Instructor Cape Verde Airlines; as well as Flight Operations at Zambian Express.

Captain Luembe begun his career at the defunct national Airline Zambia Airways as Pilot in 1980.

He is a holder of an Air Transport Pilot’s License, the highest Pilot’s license.

Captain Luembe is also an Instructor and Designated CAA examiner.

Captain Luembe is a member of the Professional Pilots Association of Zambia.

Dr. Nkhoma has thanked Eng. Nathan Kaluba who acted as Director General for the CAA from October 2023 for his valuable contribution to the CAA.

Issued By:

Sepiso Zimba

Public Relations Manager