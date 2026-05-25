SENEGAL EXPLODES: Sacked PM Ousmane Sonko Stages Epic Comeback as Parliament Prepares Total Power Shift Tomorrow!





Parliament will hold an emergency session tomorrow, Tuesday, May 26, 2026. During the sitting, Ousmane Sonko is expected to be reinstated as a Member of Parliament following the end of his government duties. Lawmakers will also elect a new Speaker after the current one, a Sonko ally, resigned.





With his PASTEF party commanding a strong majority in the National Assembly, Sonko is widely tipped to take the powerful Speaker position. This sets the stage for a tense cohabitation with President Faye.





The rapid developments highlight a full breakdown in the once-close relationship between the two men and come as Senegal grapples with a serious debt crisis and ongoing talks with the IMF.



More updates are expected in the coming hours.