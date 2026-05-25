US-Iran draft deal includes Hormuz reopening, uranium disposal – CBS

A draft memorandum of understanding under discussion between Iran and the United States would extend the ceasefire for 60 days, immediately reopen the Strait of Hormuz and create a mechanism to dispose of Iran’s highly enriched uranium stockpile, CBS News reported citing two regional officials familiar with the diplomacy.

Under the proposal, which still require Iran’s approval, Iran would reaffirm that it will “never develop nuclear weapons” and agree that its enriched uranium stockpile be disposed of under a mechanism to be agreed by both sides.

The draft also calls for Iran and the United States, along with their allies, to declare an immediate and permanent end to “all military operations on every front,” including Lebanon, and commit not to launch war against each other or threaten or use force.

Questions over Iran’s frozen assets and sanctions against the Islamic Republic would be addressed based on Tehran’s compliance with those commitments, the report said.

A senior US administration official “essentially confirmed” most of the reported points to CBS News on Sunday but did not confirm the provisions on a 60-day ceasefire extension or the declaration ending all military operations on every front, including Lebanon, the network reported.