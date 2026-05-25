Rock frontman comes out as a ‘proudly gay man’ after split from wife

Caleb Shomo has come out as a “proudly gay man” following the end of his nearly 14-year marriage to Fleur Shomo, addressing speculation that had surrounded his personal life since the release of his recent single Free.

Shomo, frontman of the band Beartooth, said the track marked a turning point in both his music and personal identity, and followed renewed attention after the accompanying music video featured a more gender-fluid aesthetic, including makeup and flamboyant styling.

In a detailed statement shared on social media, Shomo confirmed his s3xuality, writing: “I am a proudly gay man,” and describing a long period of internal struggle in which he said he had been “unpacking and reckoning” with his identity.

He said the process of self-understanding had taken years, adding that he had previously suppressed his feelings and struggled with alcohol use, which he described as part of a difficult period of his life before choosing sobriety and self-reflection.

Shomo added that embracing his identity had become central to his creative direction, stating that he intends to express himself fully in his future music without “watering down” his artistic or personal authenticity. He also thanked fans and supporters who had shown encouragement toward both him and the wider LGBTQ+ community, saying their support had helped him move toward greater self-acceptance.

Following his announcement, Fleur Shomo also issued a statement reflecting on the breakdown of their relationship, describing the past few months as emotionally difficult and “disorientating,” while acknowledging the impact on her own wellbeing.

She said she had tried to support her husband through a deeply challenging personal process while also coping with the end of their marriage, adding that their relationship had been meaningful but had ultimately come to an end.

The announcement marks a significant personal shift for Shomo, who has been a prominent figure in the alternative rock scene for over a decade as frontman of Beartooth, known for blending heavy music with introspective themes of mental health and personal struggle.