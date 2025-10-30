CAPTAIN IBRAHIM TRAORE DISSOLVES ELECTORAL COMMISSION CALLING IT WASTE OF MONEY

BREAKING NEWS: IBRAHIM TRAORE DISSOLVES ELECTORAL COMMISSION CALLING IT WASTE OF MONEY



Burkina Faso’s parliament has voted to dissolve the country’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), calling it a “waste of public resources.”





Under the new arrangement, the Ministry of Territorial Administration which oversees the organization and governance of the national territory will now be responsible for conducting future elections.



President Ibrahim Traoré justified the move, accusing the Electoral Commission of serving as a “vehicle for foreign influence.”





This decision marks the latest step in the military-led government’s ongoing efforts to distance Burkina Faso from external interference and assert greater national control over state institutions.