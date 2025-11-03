Captain Ibrahim Traore  has refused to meet  leader of  Xenophobic  MK  Party Jacob Zuma

Ibrahim Traore, leader of Burkina Faso , has refused to meet with Jacob Zuma, the MK party leader and former president of South Africa , due to Zuma’s silence regarding the abuse of Africans in South Africa  by individuals wearing MK party regalia or associated with his party.

Even though Jacob Zuma and the MK party distanced themselves from MK Labour Desk responsible for harassing Africans in KZN, Traore has expressed his preference to engage with visionary young leaders such as Julius Malema.





Zuma traveled to Ouagadougou with a high-level delegation from his uMkhonto WeSizwe (MK) Party to strengthen pan-African ties and discuss issues of mutual interest.





While some Zuma supporters claimed the meeting was expected, sources close to the situation and observers of Burkinabe politics suggested that Traoré may have refused the meeting due to Zuma’s past corruption allegations and his perceived alignment with “sellout” politics, which clashes with Traoré’s revolutionary and anti-neo-colonial stance.