Captan Ibrahim Traore of Burkina Faso is not a good leader- Kenyan Minister Of Foreign Affairs

Kenya’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi, has stirred debate after a sharp comment about Burkina Faso’s leader, Ibrahim Traoré.





Mudavadi said a true leader doesn’t need to carry a gun on his waist or display weapons on his table. According to him, leadership should be built on institutions, democracy and accountability — not force.





His remarks come at a time when military leaders in West Africa are gaining popularity, especially among young people, for their strong anti-imperialist stance and promises of security.





But Mudavadi insists that Guns don’t make leaders — vision, law and responsibility do.