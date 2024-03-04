CAR authorities arrest opposition politician at airport

The authorities in the Central African Republic (CAR) have detained a prominent government critic as he attempted to travel outside the country.

Crépin Mboli-Goumba – the leader of the Republican Bloc for the Defence of the Constitution (BRDC) – was arrested alongside his wife on Sunday at the main airport in the capital, Bangui.

Local media say Mr Mboli-Goumba and his wife were headed to Douala, Cameroon, for medical reasons.

Mr Mboli-Goumba’s wife was released, but the politician remains in custody.

The reason for his arrest is unknown, but private Oubangui Medias website reported that he had been targeted by the judiciary after he spoke of a “legal mafia” in regards to a property dispute between him and the family of former president Andre Kolingba.

Mr Mboli-Goumba accused Minister of State Arnaud Djoubaye Abazene of interfering in the dispute.

Mr Mboli-Goumba is a fierce critic of the government of President Faustin Archange Touadera and has repeatedly criticised the presence of Russian mercenary firm Wagner Group in the country.