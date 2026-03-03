Cardi B appears to diss baby daddy Stefon Diggs at concert

Cardi B appeared to take aim at her ex during a fiery onstage moment in San Francisco, making it clear that while she previously defended Stefon Diggs from critics, tensions between the pair remain high.

Performing on her “Little Miss Drama Tour,” the rapper paused mid-show to vent about a former partner. Although she did not mention Diggs by name, the remarks were widely interpreted as being directed at the New England Patriots wide receiver.

“You can’t be out here playing with a b* like me. There’s n** out here praying for a b* like me,” Cardi told the crowd. “I’m too sexy to be lonely and too grown to be played with n. Who you playin’ with mothaf***?!”

The audience erupted as she continued, suggesting her ex had never been with someone of her calibre. “None of them bs fg with me,” she said.

The sharp comments contrast with Cardi’s stance last month when she publicly defended Diggs after rapper BIA took a swipe at him on social media. BIA had written: “Can u name someone with more bms than receiving yards? I can! and I know that… ykwnvm.”

Responding during a Los Angeles tour stop, Cardi told fans: “Just because I ain’t fn’ with my baby daddy doesn’t mean you get to talk about my baby daddy, b.” Her latest remarks suggest that while she may still protect him from outside criticism, any direct shots at the NFL star are now coming from her own stage.

The pair have yet to publicly comment on the apparent fallout, but Cardi’s candid performance moment has reignited speculation about the state of their relationship.