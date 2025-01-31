Cardi B Gives Firm Response To Pregnancy Rumor

Cardi B has informed her fans that she’s not pregnant yet after sparking rumors about expecting another child with her outfit choice for a shopping trip to Benny The Jeweler.

Stepping outside, she rocked a “school girl” skirt, something she’d previously labeled one of her go-to pregnancy outfits. “I’m so happy y’all know I’m [pregnant],” she posted on X (formerly Twitter), last August. “Now I can stop wearing those deum school girl skirts lmaoooooo.”

As one of Cardi’s fan pages posted a clip featuring the outfit, fans ran wild with theories in the replies. “Here she go with these school girl skirts. You pregnant again,” one fan noted. Another added, “Not the pregnant skirt again.” When one fan asked her directly whether she’s pregnant, she replied “Not yet.”

In other news, Cardi recently made headlines for her antics on social media by calling out her estranged husband, Offset, as well as his mother for allegedly robbing her. “I ain’t listen after you and your momma robbed me. Yeah, you and your mom robbed me cold, right under my nose,” she alleged, per Billboard. “Where are the Christmas gifts at?”

Cardi B outsideeeee!! pic.twitter.com/njLuIWyM7J — Cardi B | Updates (@updatesofcardi) January 28, 2025

She also demanded he sign the divorce papers. As the comments circulated online, Cardi later explained herself, saying on X Spaces: “Yes, I crashed the fck out and I don’t give a fck. That’s just how I am. Sometimes people got to crash out to release stress. People act like being nonchalant is the way to go. While being nonchalant looks better, it doesn’t always make you feel better.”

Looking ahead, Cardi has previously teased finally releasing her long-awaited sophomore album in 2025. “I got something very important to me that is coming out next year. I don’t want to say too much,” she wrote on social media. “This is something that I been wanting to do for a very long time. I just left a billion-dollar play.”