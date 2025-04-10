Cardi B hints at upcoming tour amid net worth speculation

Cardi B has dropped a major hint about an upcoming tour. The “WAP” rapper sparked buzz after reposting a post on X that claimed her net worth has risen to over $100 million in 2025.

The post, shared by a parody account, credited CEO Today with reporting Cardi B’s net worth at $101.6 million. While she didn’t confirm or deny the figure, the rapper added a cryptic caption: “And when that tour hits …”

Her response has fueled speculation—not only about a potential tour but also about the accuracy of her reported net worth. Despite coming from a parody account, Cardi’s repost added some weight to the claim.

If accurate, the figure would make Cardi B the second-wealthiest female rapper in history, trailing only Nicki Minaj.

The post has ignited online debate, with some questioning the credibility of the $101.6 million figure. While many fans believe it, others remain skeptical.

Cardi B has undeniably built a lucrative brand powered by chart-topping music, viral moments, and savvy business moves. Her financial empire includes global festival performances and multimillion-dollar partnerships with brands like Marc Jacobs and Skims. In 2023, she famously earned $1 million for a 35-minute performance at Art Basel.

While she hasn’t revealed specific tour plans, her fans are eagerly awaiting both a tour and her next album.

“Album when, diva?” one fan asked online.

Cardi B has been teasing her long-awaited sophomore album and recently shared more details on X Spaces.

“The features on my album are really good,” she said. “I don’t have a lot of features, but I’m working with some artists I’ve collaborated with before—and some I haven’t. And the ones I haven’t worked with before, I feel like they’re really, really gonna surprise y’all.”

She added, “It’s such a vibe,” and hinted that the project is nearly ready.

“I can tell y’all this: I’m 100 percent confident with this album. I just don’t think what I got is out there. That’s all I’mma say. I gave y’all some clues on my features, that’s it.”