Cardi B Issues Strict Rules For Her Fans: ‘When I’m Single, You Single’

Cardi B had some fun with fans in a private Bardi Gang group this week, jokingly instructing them to mirror her relationship status at all times.

In a screenshot taken by one of the fans in the group, the Bronx superstar can be seen playfully issuing some orders to her adult fans as she noted there are “strict rules around this base.”

She added: “When I date you date, when I’m single you single, when I’m not getting dick, yall dont get dick, pussy or asshole… We gotta go through everything together. THANK YOU 18+”

Meanwhile, Cardi B and Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs sparked romance rumors after the pair were spotted looking quite flirty during a Super Bowl weekend club outing.

In video captured in New Orleans on Thursday night (February 6), the pair can be seen smiling and talking throughout the night and appearing to be more than friends.

Cardi was previously subjected to rumors that she cheated on Offset with Diggs after Akademiks made the claims on his Rumble channel back in October.

The superstar rapper seemingly responded while talking to fans on X Spaces days later, calling the internet “insane” and noting the rumors are “crazy” — but said she has no desire to combat them at this point.

“The internet is insane. All these rumors are so fucking crazy,” she said at the time. “That’s why I don’t wanna address it because I feel like shit is funny. I’ma just let it ride out because I think it’s cute, it’s funny. I’ma let people think what they wanna think.”

In his initial claims, Akademiks said: “This is what I heard… Cardi B was catching Offset doing all types of bullshit and basically, when Cardi B was like eight months pregnant, Offset went through her phone and caught her texting some dog-ass n-gga named Stefon Diggs, some football player.”

He then claimed that their relationship was not physical but their texts were flirtatious and there was even a picture sent.

“I heard she didn’t fuck him, but she was texting the n-gga, entertaining the n-gga,” he continued. “I heard there was a picture sent.”

He added: “That n-gga Offset sees the flirting. In a toxic n-gga mind, you fucked. So that’s why the n-gga is saying, ‘You done fucked Stefon Diggs.’”

Offset originally accused Cardi B of having sex with another man while she was pregnant with their youngest child, who was born in September.

The pair are currently in the process of divorcing.