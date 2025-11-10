 Cardi B Opens Up About Love and Regret

In a recent emotional statement, Cardi B compared her relationship struggles with Offset to the public love between Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. She said, “Sometimes I get jealous of Rihanna — her man loves her openly and takes care of their kids. Offset would deny me faster than Peter denied Jesus.”

Cardi also added, “You can’t stop a man like Offset from cheating. I regret the day I met him. Look at how A$AP treats his family — I get jealous.”

Her honesty touched fans but also sparked conversations about love, trust, and choosing the right partner. ❤️

Choose wisely — peace is priceless. 