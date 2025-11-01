Cardi B says as she reveals how many months it’s been since she last washed her hair

Cardi B confessed her hair hygiene is lacking in a social media video.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper recently took to Instagram Live in what appeared to be a wig cap to divulge that it’s been months since she’s washed her hair.

“I haven’t washed my s**t in like two months,” she told fans in a video.

She later re-shared the video to X and added, “Matter of fact I’m lying, probably like three months, I don’t f**king know.”

“I probably got all types of roach eggs, mosquito eggs, everything in this bitch right here,” she said, pointing to her head.

Elsewhere in the video, the rapper, 33, shared her plans for her hair.

“I gotta oil down my scalp because tomorrow I’m going to do my real hair,” she divulged. “I’m going to wash it, and then around Wednesday I’m going to braid it.”

Some people on X were horrified by the graphic admission.