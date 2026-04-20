Cardi B vows to never perform in Atlanta Arena again after staff fight

Rapper, Cardi B nearly axed her final “Little Miss Drama” tour stop in Atlanta over the weekend due to State Farm Arena staff allegedly disrespecting her and her team.

The Bronx superstar had been on a historic run with her second headlining arena tour, supporting her chart-topping sophomore album, Am I the Drama?, but the finale was marred by a heated backstage confrontation.

Hours before the show, Cardi went live on Instagram, showing herself yelling at venue employees and threatening to walk away. “You and your fing employees are being disrespectful, I’m not going to perform today,”* she remarked during the stream.

“We got in here, your employees are being fing rude for no reason… Pointing fingers for no reason, touching people for no reason. I did 35 shows, and I never had a problem, and we’ve been kind to everybody. So no, now I’m leaving.”*

Despite the drama, Cardi eventually took the stage to close out her sold-out tour, even bringing out Missy Elliott as a surprise guest.

However, the rapper made it clear that her relationship with the venue was severed. During her set, she addressed the crowd, stating, “I’m pissed off right now, I ain’t gon’ lie. This arena been playing a lot of fing games with me.

Cardi B says tonight is her last show at State Farm Arena, pointing to disrespect from the venue:



«Next time b*tch I'm having my concert in the parking lot b*tch!" pic.twitter.com/rQiTAOzzB4 — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) April 19, 2026

This will be the last time I’m ever in this bh. Next time, bh, I’m having my concert in the parking lot.”

While she reiterated her support for the Atlanta Hawks, who call the arena home, she insisted she was “tired of y’all playing with me.”

If she holds to this vow, future Atlanta stops for the rapper would likely move to Mercedes-Benz Stadium or other regional venues like Gas South Arena.

Following the performance, Cardi took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a final message on the situation: “When you hold power and authority, use it with kindness and respect. Never abuse it… because not everyone will endure your arrogance in silence.”