“Cardinal Mundubile” faces ex-communication after walking out of PF conclave

THE holes in the boat of one of the PF factions have continued to multiply paving the way for further sinking after presidential aspirant Brian Mundubile withdrew his participation from the party’s conclave meant to resolve leadership disputes.

However, the party leadership has not taken the move lightly or with folded arms as they formally charged the Mporokoso member of parliament Brian Mundubile with gross indiscipline, escalating internal party tensions.

According to to a letter written by the factions’ deputy secretary general, Celestine Mukandila, the PF have order Mundubile to exculpate himself within seven days or face the dance of discipline.

Mukandila stated that Mundubile, a central committee member, of violated the PF constitution and regulations through a series of actions which the party feels threaten its unity, authority and organisational order.

In a Facebook post, Mundubile accused the party leadership was plotting to expel him and his campaign team to block his participation in forthcoming intra-party elections but Mukandila dismissed the claims as false and unsubstantiated.

Mukandila instead accused the lawmaker of spreading information that injures the reputation of the party and its officials.

“This constitutes a gross breach of constitutional authority and trust,” he wrote while emphasising that Mundubile as a central committee member and MP, he owed the party the highest fiduciary duty.

The party further accused the Mporokoso MP of presiding over the creation of parallel party structures through his campaign team, an act PF says is deliberately promoting division within the party and undermining its democratic organisational framework.

PF has also charged Mundubile with deliberately breaching public event protocols after he attended an illegal Tonse Alliance meeting without authorisation from the party president, Given Lubinda or Mukandila or

Adding to the list of charges, the PF accused the lawmaker of continuing to recognise individuals who had been dismissed from party positions by Lubinda.

“These actions undermine party unity, disregard hierarchical authority, harm the PF’s integrity and disrupt organisational order,” Mukandila stated.

Mundubile has been given seven days to submit a written exculpatory statement to the party’s disciplinary committee.

And if the Mporokoso MP fails to respond within the stipulated period, then it will be deemed as an acceptance of the charges and the party proceed with an appropriate punishment.

Kalemba January 10, 2025