CARITAS CRIES FOR THE PEOPLE…. AFTER US REDUCE AID.



Caritas Zambia has noted with concern the decision by the United States government to cut aid for essential medicines in Zambia owing to rampant theft.





Caritas Zambia Director Rev.Fr. Dr. Gabriel Mapulanga said the reduction of support toward provision of medicine will have a devastating impact on the lives of countless Zambians who rely on these vital medications.





Fr. Mapulanga urged all stakeholders to engage in constructive dialogue and focus on solutions that address both the issue of corruption and the urgent need for access to medicine.





He said Caritas will continue to advocate for justice, transparency, and accountability while also standing in solidarity with those most in need.