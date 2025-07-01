CARITAS ZAMBIA CONCERNED ABOUT WEAK AND DIVIDED OPPOSITION



Caritas Zambia has expressed concern over the state of the political opposition in the country, describing it as weak, divided, and often embroiled in internal disputes.





Caritas Zambia Executive Director Father Gabriel Mapulanga notes that the main opposition party’s divisions set the tone for the rest of the opposition landscape, leading to unstable checks and balances.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Father Mapulanga says despite the current situation, he remains hopeful and is encouraging opposition leaders to put aside their differences and work together for the greater good of the country.





He has emphasized the need for a united opposition to provide effective checks and balances.



PN