TRAPPED MUMBWA MINERS FOUND ALIVE AFTER 17 DAYS



FIVE miners who were trapped underground for 17 days at Matala Gold Mine in Nangoma Constituency in Mumbwa District have been rescued alive.





The miners were trapped underground on May 3, 2026.



Mines Permanent Secretary, Hapenga Kabeta, confirmed the rescue of the miners today.





Dr. Kabeta said unconfirmed reports suggest that three other miners could still be underground, adding that investigations are continuing.





He said the rescued miners are in stable condition and are undergoing medical examinations at Mumbwa District Hospital.





Dr. Kabeta said the government is pleased that the rescue mission was successful and thanked the community and rescue teams for their support during the operation.



Matala Gold Mine has been non-operational for more than two years.



ZNBC