NO ARRESTS YET IN ALLEGED ASSAULT ON GARRY NKOMBO AS POLICE SAY THEY RESCUED HIM FROM SUSPECTED UPND MEMBERS.





Details in the Statement…..

The Zambia Police Service in Mazabuka District is investigating a case of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and malicious damage to property, which was reported at Mazabuka Central Police Station on May 20, 2026, at 11:00 hours.





Mr. Garry Nkombo, aged 60, of Mulungushi Road, Mazabuka District, reported that he was assaulted by Mr. Bilden Shalooba, Mr. Mcman, whose other names are not known, and a group of suspected members of the United Party for National Development (UPND). He sustained a bruised left arm, a painful right arm, and general body pains. In the process, his shirt and sunglasses were damaged.





The incident is reported to have occurred on May 20, 2026, at around 09:30 hours at Mazabuka Civic Centre, Mazabuka District.





Brief facts of the matter are that Mr. Garry Nkombo, a former Mazabuka Central Member of Parliament aspiring to contest as an Independent candidate, went to Mazabuka Civic Centre to file his nomination papers. While at the Civic Centre, a group of suspected UPND members, allegedly led by Mr. Bilden Shalooba, forced their way through the gate and allegedly manhandled and assaulted him, thereby damaging his property.





Police officers managed to rescue him, after which he filed his nomination papers.



No arrest has been made at this stage. Investigations are ongoing to identify and apprehend all suspects involved in the matter.

The Zambia Police Service in Southern Province warns that any acts of violence, intimidation, or public disorder before, during, or after the elections will not be tolerated.

All political party supporters and aspiring candidates are urged to conduct themselves peacefully and within the confines of the law. Anyone found engaging in unlawful conduct will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law.



Issued by:

Moono Namalongo

Commanding Officer

Southern Province

#SunFmTvNews