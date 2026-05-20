THEY ARE NOW BEATING THEIR OWN – SISHUWA



Dr. Sishuwa Sishuwa writes…..

“They are now beating their own. Remember the famous “they first came for the jews but l didn’t speak up because l was not a jew…….”! This is a huge lesson to praise singers that sooner or later they will come for you. Even these new bad laws they are supporting today, tomorrow they will be victims of those same laws.”





“To be fair, the attacks on Gary Nkombo, regrettable though they are, are not new as opposition politicians have been treated much worse by UPND cadres, usually in full view of the police, over the last four years. The only difference is that the person on the receiving end of injustice and police inaction is, this time around, a member of the governing party.”





“Although these are matters that should ordinarily only concern supporters of the ruling party, I must say that the way they have treated Gary Nkombo is disgraceful and disgusting. After kicking Gary out of Cabinet and his party position as chairperson for elections, they prevented him from standing for election into the party’s National Management Committee and denied him the opportunity to defend his parliamentary seat.”





“If they can be this vindictive towards a person like Gary who has contributed so much to the UPND, then vindictiveness is an integral aspect of their character.”



“If they can treat Gary like that, they can treat anyone else much much worse.”