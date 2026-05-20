No one can erase the role Garry Nkombo played in building and defending UPND during its most difficult years- Shamoba

Loyalty Must Never Be Forgotten in UPND



Written by Shamoba



There is growing concern among loyal party members regarding how some long-serving members are being treated despite their sacrifices for the struggle and eventual victory of the United Party for National Development (UPND).



Those who once insulted President Hakainde Hichilema, mocked him, wished imprisonment upon him, and fought against the party are today being embraced, empowered, and adopted into positions of influence. Yet some of the individuals who sacrificed their lives, safety, and dignity for the party appear to be sidelined.



One such figure is Garry Nkombo.



No one can erase the role Garry Nkombo played in building and defending UPND during its most difficult years. Many young people across Zambia, especially in Mazabuka and Lusaka, still recognize and appreciate his contribution to the struggle for democracy and the eventual 2021 victory. Whether people remain silent or not, the truth remains that Garry Nkombo stood firmly with the party when it was dangerous to do so.



UPND should learn from history and begin respecting its own members who sacrificed for the party during difficult times, leaders like Hon. Garry Nkombo and many others who stood firm when the road was not easy.



Politics has taught us that political parties collapse when they abandon loyal members and empower opportunists ahead of those who built the movement from the ground. Today, look at what has happened to PF. Many of the people now positioning themselves as leaders in PF were originally members of MMD.



Figures like Brian Mundubile, Makebi Zulu and others only joined PF after the party formed government in 2011. They were adopted on PF tickets, given positions, empowered politically and economically, and today they have become some of the strongest voices controlling the direction of the party.



Meanwhile, many original PF members who sacrificed for the growth of the party such as Dr. Chishimba Kambwili, Miles Sampa, Guy Scott and others have either been sidelined, weakened or pushed out of influence. This is what happens when a party neglects its loyal foundation and prioritizes newcomers for short-term political convenience.



UPND must avoid repeating the same mistake. A political party survives because of committed members who endure opposition struggles, not because of political migrants who only arrive after victory. If loyal members are ignored while former PF figures continue being empowered and positioned for succession, the future of the party could eventually slip away from the hands of its original builders.



History has already shown Zambia what happened to UNIP, MMD and now PF. Every ruling party that forgets its loyal grassroots members eventually weakens from within. Political scavengers always move where power exists, and once they become established, they begin taking control of the party machinery.



UPND still has an opportunity to protect its future by respecting and uplifting members who carried the party through difficult years before government. Loyalty, sacrifice and consistency must matter in politics, otherwise history will repeat itself once again.



Many of us remember the difficult period leading to the 2016 elections, when UPND members faced violence, harassment, arrests, and brutality.



The Death of Mapenzi Chibulo



On one painful day in 2016, youths from Kabwata Constituency prepared to attend a UPND rally addressed by Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba and President Hakainde Hichilema in Chawama. As many youths lacked party regalia, they first went to the UPND secretariat to collect campaign materials.



Reports circulated that then-President Edgar Lungu had allegedly encouraged PF cadres to attack opposition supporters during his own rally in Kafue.



Before reaching Chawama, police intercepted the group near Kamwala. Soon after, UPND leadership advised supporters to retreat because the rally had been canceled. However, before people could disperse, PF cadres allegedly attacked with stones while police fired tear gas.



The situation quickly escalated into chaos. Live ammunition was reportedly fired into the crowd. Four people were shot, and Ms. Mapenzi Chibulo lost her life. More than 150 people sustained injuries.



Some victims suffered severe assaults, including broken jaws and gunshot wounds. Many survivors still carry emotional and physical scars from those violent encounters.



The Burial of Gaddafi



Another painful incident occurred during the burial procession of a UPND youth known as Gaddafi from Kanyama, who had reportedly been killed during a by-election period.



As mourners gathered near Rake Road in Lusaka, police in riot gear allegedly dispersed the crowd with tear gas before live rounds and rubber bullets were fired. Several people were injured, including presidential photographer Brian Mwiinga, who reportedly suffered a gunshot wound to the hand while carrying his camera.



These are not stories from strangers. These are experiences lived by loyal party members who stood with UPND during its darkest moments.



Today, many loyal supporters are asking an important question: why are individuals who insulted the party being warmly embraced, while dedicated members who suffered for the movement appear neglected?



Forgiveness is important in politics and national unity. President Hakainde Hichilema himself has demonstrated forgiveness toward many former opponents. However, forgiveness must not become selective. The party must also honor and respect its own loyal members who endured pain, violence, humiliation, and sacrifice for the cause.



True unity begins by recognizing those who stood firm when it was dangerous to do so.



UPND was not built by opportunists. It was built by committed members who defended the part through difficult years of political persecution. Their sacrifices should never be forgotten or minimized….



We are aware of more perilous actions that certain members of the party have undertaken in the name of the organization upnd, and they remain in close proximity to the president. However, we trust that divine justice will prevail.



As loyal members, we respectfully call upon the party leadership to ensure fairness, inclusion, and recognition for all those who genuinely contributed to the growth and victory of UPND. Internal unity can only be strengthened when long-serving members feel valued alongside those now being welcomed into the party.



Aaron Shamoba | Shamobazm@gmail.com

Forensic cyber tech | Zambian youth | journalist