UPND SUPPORTERS IN LUANSHYA THREATEN TO BACK GOLDEN MULENGA OVER MAMONWA ADOPTION.





By Pride Nyirenda



SOME supporters of the ruling United Party for National Development in Luanshya have allegedly expressed dissatisfaction with the adoption of George Mamonwa as the party’s candidate for Luanshya Constituency ahead of the forthcoming elections.





The supporters told Roan FM that the party had adopted a candidate who has allegedly only been in the constituency for a short period, while overlooking individuals whom they believe have stronger grassroots support and a deeper connection with the people of Luanshya.





They further stated that they would instead support aspiring parliamentary candidate Golden Mulenga should the party proceed with Mr. Mamonwa’s candidature.





Meanwhile, Mr. Mamonwa is expected to file in his nomination papers tomorrow at the Luanshya Municipal Council.



Roanfm Newsroom