THE JOURNEY HAS BEGUN, SAYS M’MEMBE AS HE FILES IN

Zambia People’s Pact presidential candidate and president of Socialist Party president Fred M’membe has successfully filed in his nomination

Dr. M’membe accompanied by his wife Mutinta Mazoka M’membe filed his nomination today with his running mate Dolika Banda.

“Today was a long but successful day at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre as we officially filed in our nominations,” Dr M’membe said this evening.

Dr M’membe who will be running for the second time said the journey had just begun.

“This is only the beginning of the journey. Together, let us stand united, work hand in hand, and push for the real change that Zambians have been waiting for,” he said. “The future of Zambia depends on all of us.

Aluta Continua”

Zambia will hold a general election on 13th August 2026.