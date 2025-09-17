CARITAS ZAMBIA CRITICISES PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S ADDRESS FOR ALLEGED LACK OF CONCRETE SOLUTIONS





Caritas Zambia has criticized President Hakainde Hichilema for failing to provide clear strategies to tackle the country’s pressing challenges during his address to Parliament.





Organisation Executive Director, Dr. Gabriel Mapulanga, said while Caritas acknowledged the progress cited by the President, it was concerned about the brevity and vagueness with which critical national issues were addressed.





He noted that load-shedding, which continues to disrupt daily life despite recent rainfall and improved water levels at the Kariba Dam, required more detailed and actionable solutions.





“While the President’s expression of regret over the situation is appreciated, concrete plans and timelines for resolving the crisis are essential for restoring public confidence,” Mapulanga said in a statement issued in Lusaka on Tuesday.





He also pointed to the rising cost of living and unemployment crisis as urgent concerns that demand comprehensive interventions.





“With over 100,000 young people graduating from schools, colleges, and universities every year, the current employment rate of between 2,000 and 20,000 per year is woefully inadequate,” he stressed.





Mapulanga said the situation underscored the need for a robust job creation strategy that could absorb the growing number of graduates and provide meaningful opportunities for the youth.





He added that without tangible job creation, the economic progress highlighted by the President would fail to translate into improved livelihoods for the majority of Zambians.





“The lack of specific solutions or timelines for ending load-shedding and addressing unemployment leaves many questions unanswered and undermines the progress otherwise highlighted,” he said.





Caritas Zambia has urged the government to outline comprehensive strategies to alleviate citizens’ suffering and focus on tangible improvements in areas directly impacting livelihoods.