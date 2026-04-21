CAROL TSHABALALA NAMED AFRICA CEO OF GLOBAL TECH GIANT!



Renowned broadcaster Carol Tshabalala has landed a major career breakthrough after being appointed Chief Executive Officer for Africa at international video technology company iME.

The announcement, confirmed by global CEO Tandi Potgieter, signals a bold expansion push across the continent as the firm accelerates its presence in digital media, live streaming, and virtual communication solutions.





Tshabalala, one of Africa’s most recognisable sports media personalities with over 20 years of experience at SABC Sport, SuperSport, and major international football productions, will now lead the company’s Africa growth strategy. Her mandate includes driving partnerships, expanding market reach, and strengthening operations across fast-growing economies.





Executives praised her as a “trailblazer and trusted voice,” while Tshabalala said she aims to position Africa as a hub of innovation, talent, and global opportunity. The appointment is being hailed as a powerful fusion of media influence and tech ambition across the continent.