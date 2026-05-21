Casemiro set to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro has reportedly agreed on personal terms with Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami ahead of his Manchester United exit.

The Brazilian midfielder has already confirmed he will make his Old Trafford exit at the end of the season.

The 34-year-old, who arrived from Real Madrid in a deal worth £70million including add-ons four years ago, bid an emotional farewell to the ground at the weekend during his last home outing.

Lionel Messi‘s Inter Miami are said to have almost finalised verbal terms with Casemiro.

He would arrive at Inter Miami as a free agent during Major League Soccer’s secondary transfer window, which runs from July 13 to Sept. 2.

According to The Athletic, Casemiro’s preferred destination is Inter Miami, with the club said to be ‘closing in’ on securing his signature on a free transfer.

Nevertheless, the report flags a considerable stumbling block: LA Galaxy currently holds the discovery rights to negotiate with the seasoned midfielder.

Inter Miami does not have a Designated Player spot available to offer Casemiro, as Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul, and Germán Berterame currently occupy the three positions.

Before signing him to a non-DP contract, however, Inter Miami would need to negotiate the issue of Casemiro’s discovery rights with LA Galaxy.

MLS rules state that clubs can sign up to five players to their discovery list at any given time. By listing a player, that team holds the priority right to begin negotiations over the signing.

The Galaxy reportedly owns the player’s discovery rights, prohibiting Miami from signing Casemiro without first negotiating with the LA team.