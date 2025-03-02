CASH FOR WORK WAS DESIGNED TO CUSHION HUNGER ARISING FROM DROUGHT – HH



March 2, 2025



Monze – President Hakainde Hichilema has reaffirmed his government’s commitment to addressing hunger caused by the drought, emphasizing that the Cash for Work program was designed to cushion its impact.





Speaking at Bwengwa Secondary School in Monze yesterday, after gracing Commonwealth Secretary-General Rt Hon Ms Patricia Scotland’s installation as Headperson in Hamusonde’s Chiefdom, Bwengwa, Monze District, he said:



“We designed Cash for Work to cushion and ameliorate the pain of hunger arising from drought. The initiative’s dual purpose is to provide financial relief while ensuring community development.





Moreover, it is not just about keeping our surroundings clean but also about empowering the Zambian people to sustain their livelihoods.”



Furthermore, the Head of State assured them of continued development efforts, including the installation of solar-powered boreholes and water dams to promote year-round farming.





As a president who loves his people, Mr. Hichilema said, “Across the country, we are striving hard to put up boreholes and water dams so that Zambians are able to cultivate food from January to December.”



Similarly, Hichilema urged farmers to build maize storage facilities to ensure food security. “Store your maize well so that even in tough times, you have enough to eat for up to two years,” Hichilema said.





In light of this, the President encouraged everyone to increase their production by adapting agriculture to climate change.



He explained, “The drought was brought by climate change, so we need to adapt our agriculture. You don’t need to plant 20 hectares, but you can have a few hectares, look after those, and increase the yield.”





Notably, coining the equation P – C = Surplus, he said that everybody must produce something. “If there is production and then consumption, the surplus is what we can sell to other towns and villages.”



Emphasizing the need for smart agriculture to adapt to climate change, Mr. Hichilema reiterated, “You don’t need to plant 20 hectares. Instead, focus on a few hectares, manage them well, and increase your yield.”





Additionally, he assured farmers of fair pricing when selling maize to the Food Reserve Agency, reinforcing the government’s commitment to continued agricultural support.





Finally, Mr. Hichilema called on leaders at all levels to serve all Zambians and urged young people to obtain national registration cards ahead of the 2026 elections.



