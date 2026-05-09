Caspian Sea becomes key trade route for Iran amid Hormuz disruption – NYT

The Caspian Sea has emerged as a critical trade and military supply route for Iran as Tehran seeks alternatives to the Strait of Hormuz amid the US naval blockade, the New York Times reported.

According to the report, Russia has been shipping commercial goods and drone components to Iran through the landlocked waterway, helping Tehran replenish military supplies and sustain imports disrupted by tensions around Hormuz.

US officials told the newspaper that Russia is sending drone parts to help Iran rebuild capabilities after losing much of its drone arsenal in recent fighting. Iranian officials also said food imports including wheat, corn and cooking oil are increasingly being rerouted through Caspian ports.

Unlike the Strait of Hormuz, the Caspian is inaccessible to the United States militarily because only the five bordering states have access, making it an attractive route for sanctions evasion and military transfers, the report said.

“If you’re thinking about the ideal place for sanction evasion and military transfers, it’s the Caspian,” one expert told the Times.