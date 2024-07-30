CASSAVA ZAMBIA’S SECOND STAPPLE FOOD THREATENED.

…..as Researchers wage war to stop the spread of the killer disease.

Agriculture Minister Reuben Mtolo Phiri says it is unfortunate that Cassava, the second stapple food in the country continue to be threatened by the threats posed by Cassava Brown Streak Disease(CBSD)

In a speech read on his behalf by Acting Planning Director in the Ministry of Agriculture, Oscar Chita at the Media, Researchers Dialogue in Lusaka , Mr Phiri says the threats posed by Cassava Brown Streak Disease cannot be over stated.

Mr Phiri states that it is unfortunate that the surge of interest in the Cassava Subsector coincide with the emergency of invasive Cassava Brown Streak Disease.

The Agriculture Minister says recent Government intervention from the most affected areas including Kaputa and Chiengi in Luapula and Northern provinces respectively attest to the devastating effect of Cassava Brown Streak Disease.

And Center for Agriculture and Bioscience International CABI says working in collaboration with different stakeholders under the Ministry of Agriculture, Zambia Agricultural Research Institute ZARI , Seed Control and Certification Institute and Dziwa Science DSAT among others is implementing a communication campaign launched in 2021

CABI Scientist Invasive Species Management Dr. Chapwa Kasuma says the campaign aims to stimulate Nation Wide response to CBSD in order to curb it’s spread and reduce yield losses associated with the disease.

IMAGE: Media Research Dialogue

ZAMBIA’S SECOND STAPPLE FOOD THREATENED.



…..as Researchers wage war to stop the spread of the killer disease.



Agriculture Minister Reuben Mtolo Phiri says it is unfortunate that Cassava, the second stapple food in the country continue to be threatened by the threats posed by Cassava Brown Streak Disease(CBSD)



In a speech read on his behalf by Acting Planning Director in the Ministry of Agriculture, Oscar Chita at the Media, Researchers Dialogue in Lusaka , Mr Phiri says the threats posed by Cassava Brown Streak Disease cannot be over stated.



Mr Phiri states that it is unfortunate that the surge of interest in the Cassava Subsector coincide with the emergency of invasive Cassava Brown Streak Disease.



The Agriculture Minister says recent Government intervention from the most affected areas including Kaputa and Chiengi in Luapula and Northern provinces respectively attest to the devastating effect of Cassava Brown Streak Disease.



And Center for Agriculture and Bioscience International CABI says working in collaboration with different stakeholders under the Ministry of Agriculture, Zambia Agricultural Research Institute ZARI , Seed Control and Certification Institute and Dziwa Science DSAT among others is implementing a communication campaign launched in 2021



CABI Scientist Invasive Species Management Dr. Chapwa Kasuma says the campaign aims to stimulate Nation Wide response to CBSD in order to curb it’s spread and reduce yield losses associated with the disease.



IMAGE: Media Research Dialogue