 Cassie to be the star witness in Diddy’s trial

Cassie Ventura, who dated music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs for over a decade, is expected to be a key witness in his upcoming federal trial, scheduled to begin later this month. Her testimony is anticipated to be among the most critical, given her long relationship with Diddy and her involvement in several legal developments surrounding the case.

In November 2023, Cassie filed a civil lawsuit against Diddy, accusing him of rape, human trafficking, and other crimes. The lawsuit was the first to publicly allege so-called “freak offs,” with claims that Diddy arranged sexual encounters between Cassie and male prostitutes while he watched. Diddy’s legal team initially dismissed the suit as a “shakedown,” but he settled the case just one day later for an undisclosed amount.

Though the NYPD stated at the time that Diddy was not the subject of an investigation, additional lawsuits from other alleged victims soon followed. Not long after, federal agents raided Diddy’s properties in Los Angeles, New York, and Miami. Reports indicate that Cassie has been cooperating with federal authorities, raising the possibility that her input helped secure warrants for the raids.

In May 2024, surveillance footage emerged showing Diddy physically assaulting Cassie in a hotel hallway. The video, published by CNN, depicts Cassie attempting to leave the hotel room before Diddy follows her and violently throws her to the ground. The prosecution and defense have since debated the admissibility and interpretation of the footage, with Diddy’s team calling in expert witnesses to challenge its accuracy.

Among four alleged victims expected to testify at the trial, Cassie is the only one scheduled to appear under her real name. Jury selection begins tomorrow, with opening arguments set to follow next week.