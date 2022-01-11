By Chileshe Mwango

Casual workers, working on the construction of the Simon Mwewa Lane Market in Lusaka have complained of having not been paid their two months salaries.

In an interview with Phoenix News, the workers who have worked at the site for the last four years have complained that life has become unbearable during the period that they have gone unpaid.

They have charged that this is not the first time the disaster management and mitigation unit –DMMU- has failed to release their money on time saying last time, they went for as long as five months without being paid.

The affected workers have disclosed that authorities have attributed the delay of their salaries to the change of government which they say wants to make some changes to the construction project.

When Contacted, DMMU National Coordinator Gabriel Pollen was not available for a comment as he was reported to be attending a meeting at the vice president’s office.

Construction of the K70 Million Simon Mwewa Lane Market project initiated in 2017 will accommodate thousands of marketeers who traded in Lusaka’s city market before it was gutted in July 2017.

