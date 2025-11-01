CATERPILLAR HARVESTING AFFECTS VOTER REGISTRATION IN KANCHIBIYA DISTRICT



Kanchibiya District Voter Education Committee (DVEC) Coordinator, Chrispin Chishimba says the on-going voter registration exercise is progressing well in Kanchibiya District.





Mr Chishimba, however, said that caterpillar collection season is forcing Voter Education Facilitators (VEFs) to follow people into remote camps where the caterpillar collection is being done.





Speaking in an interview with the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS), Mr Chishimba said VEFs across the district are reporting similar challenges regarding the caterpillar collection season.





Mr Chishimba said many residents have left their villages to collect caterpillars in the bush.



He said VEFs are following them to the caterpillar camps to conduct exercise.





He disclosed that Assistant Registration Officers (AROs), who are issuing the voters’ cards stay only at fixed polling stations even when the turnout is a bit low.





He recommended that ECZ should allow registration teams to move nearer to caterpillar camps within the same polling districts.





Mr Chishimba said amongst other challenges Voter Education Facilitators (VEFs) are faced with are long distances and high transport costs.





“High transport costs occur owing to exploitation from some members of the community who think the VEFs have a lot of money,” he said.



Mr Chishimba also suggested providing bicycles to VEFs in future exercise.





Meanwhile, Voter Education Facilitator VEF, Joseph Mwansa also expressed the same concerns.



He said the vast distances within the district prove to be the biggest challenge faced.





“We appeal to the commission to provide bicycles in rural districts for future activities,” he said.





Mr Mwansa also said the caterpillar collection by residents has proved to be a huge challenge, forcing him to work even at night when members of the community return from the forests.





He has, however, expressed optimism that despite the challenges, the team are on schedule to meet their targets.



ZANIS