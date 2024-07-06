CATHOLIC BISHOP PRAISE GOV’T, ARMY FOR OFFICERS, SOLDIERS RECRUITMENTS

By Buffalo Reporter

Western Province

A Catholic Bishop in Western Province has commended government for massively recruiting young people in the Defence Force, particularly, Zambia Army.

Bishop Evans Chinyemba of the Catholic Diocese of Mongu says he is happy that Zambia Army has also been recruiting Catholic Priests as Chaplains in its Religious and Moral Services Branch (RAMS).

Bishop Chinyemba said during the luncheon hosted in honour of the newly passed -out recruits that the Catholic Church remains ready to surrender more Priests who want to join the Army as Chaplain.

Today, ‘Our Lady of Lourdes Rectory’ in Mongu hosted for 6 of its laity youths who recently passed out from military training.

He said it is the duty of Soldiers from the Catholic community to support the works of Priests serving in the Army as Chaplains and look at their welfare.

The young soldiers were encouraged to remain faithful in the Lord, remain committed to duty as Soldiers, be focused in their lives and start thinking about their further studies too.

“When the Army recruits Chaplains in the near future from the Catholic Church, you remain there flock as Catholics in uniform and it is your duty to look at their welfare as faithful members of the church.”

He said the recruitment of young people in the Army and the entire Defence Force is a huge step in the right direction towards the reduction of unemployment levels among young people in the country.

Zambia Army has in its intake 37 of 2023 recruitment, trained 3,271 male recruits and 1,761 female recruits from Kapela Makufi and Lukanga Army Battle Training Areas respectively, and is also set to pass out over 2000 recruits at the School of Special Forces in Mbala district, Northern Province.