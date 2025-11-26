 MATTERS ARISING | Catholic Bishops Fire Back as Bill 7 Tsunami Escalate Ahead of Friday Dialogue



The fragile calm that briefly emerged early Wednesday after the Oasis Forum confirmed a scheduled dialogue meeting with President Hakainde Hichilema has evaporated within twenty-four hours, following a forceful intervention from the Archdiocese of Lusaka.





In a statement dated November 26, the bishops accuse the Presidency of “playing with fire” and warn that “Zambia’s stability and wellbeing is too important for reckless political experimentation.”





The tone marks a significant escalation at a moment when the country expected a de-escalation after days of confrontations over the controversial Constitution Amendment Bill 7.





The bishops declare explicit solidarity with the Archbishop of Kasama and Bishop of Mpika, two of the most vocal clerics in recent weeks. They accuse the government of championing a constitutional shift that will “cause severe stress on the nation,” adding that “Bill 7 is being championed for himself, by himself with himself to the exclusion of the majority of people of Zambia.”





This language mirrors the wider clerical criticism that has intensified since Sunday, when President Hichilema publicly invited dialogue and warned church actors against spreading what he called “hatred” and “divisive talk.”





President Hichilema had used his three-hour press conference on Tuesday to denounce what he described as a small but powerful network of elites and clerics fuelling hostility towards him. In one of the clips that triggered national debate, he said:





“The level of hatred for me is shocking. You can see and even touch the venom. I did not choose where I was born.” He followed with a direct warning: “Do not preach hatred and hide in the name of the church. The law is blind to whoever commits a crime.” His remarks were widely interpreted as targeting segments of the Catholic Church.





The bishops’ statement, released within twenty-four hours, signals that these comments were not received lightly. The Archdiocese frames Bill 7 as an existential threat to Zambia’s democratic architecture, stating that the proposed amendments “undermine the rights and freedoms that generations of Zambians have struggled to secure.”





It calls on Catholics across all parishes, Small Christian Communities and lay groups to join the Oasis Forum’s planned demonstrations from Freedom Statue to State House. The phrasing suggests that even with Friday’s dialogue confirmed, the clerical movement sees confrontation as necessary.





The timing is significant. This morning, the Oasis Forum Chairperson Beauty Katebe had said the coalition had “engaged State House for dialogue,” signalling openness to negotiation. Sources confirmed the meeting was set for Friday afternoon.





But the bishops’ statement brings the confrontation back into national focus, particularly the line that “silence in the face of oppression is itself a form of complicity.”



This raises questions about whether the terrain has shifted from dialogue to parallel pressure.





The government’s posture also remains firm. During the same press conference, President Hichilema questioned the motives behind street-based mobilisation, asking opponents: “Why after 2026? There is someone you are waiting for.” He accused unnamed actors of attempting to “reverse the gains” of the past four years and warned that “we will go very heavy on violence, they will not be allowed to regroup whether in UPND, PF or Tonse.”





His criticism of clerics with a track record of having said “it would have been better to rig the 2021 election than allow some people to rule” was widely interpreted as an unprecedented rebuke of the Church’s political faction.





The bishops insist that their planned mobilisation is peaceful, urging Catholics to “carry yourselves with dignity” while invoking moral resistance: “Our faith calls us to be peacemakers and defenders of the truth… leaders must govern with humility, not with unchecked power.”





Yet the language of moral confrontation, combined with the call for a public march, ensures that Friday’s meeting now sits within a tense national mood.





What emerges is a widening gap between two centres of authority that both claim legitimacy: a Presidency insisting on constitutional order and warning against clandestine political alliances, and a clerical establishment positioning itself as moral guardian of democratic rights.





With the Oasis Forum now balancing a dialogue invitation and a mobilisation mandate, and with the bishops renewing public pressure, Zambia enters Friday’s round of talks at a moment of heightened political and religious tension.



Whether dialogue will cool tempers or harden positions is now the central question.



