CATHOLIC BISHOPS HAS ANNOUNCED ITS NEW EXECUTIVE BOARD MEMBERS

THE ZAMBIA CONFERENCE OF CATHOLIC BISHOPS (ZCCB) HAS ANNOUNCED ITS NEW EXECUTIVE BOARD MEMBERS AND REVISED DIRECTORSHIPS OF COMMISSIONS, DEPARTMENTS, INSTITUTIONS, AND ASSOCIATIONS FOR THE UPCOMING THREE-YEAR PERIOD FROM 2024 TO 2027.



The Executive Board and Directorships were officially communicated by the Secretary General, Very Rev. Fr. Francis Mukosa.



Most Rev. Ignatius Chama, Archbishop of Kasama, has been re-elected as President of ZCCB with Rt. Rev. Charles Kasonde, Bishop of Solwezi, re-elected to serve as Vice President and overseeing staffing at the Catholic Secretariat.



Other Executive Board members include Most Rev. Alick Banda, Archbishop of Lusaka, Most Rev. Benjamin Phiri, Archbishop of Ndola, Rt. Rev. George Lungu, Bishop of Chipata, and Rt. Rev. Patrick Chisanga, OFM Conv., Bishop of Mansa.



Rt. Rev. Valentine Kalumba OMI, Bishop of Livingstone, has been elected as the Alternate Member.



The Directorships of Commissions have also been revised and modified as follows:



▪ Rt. Rev. Edwin Mulandu, Bishop of Mpika – Becomes Bishop Director of the Commission for the Laity, Youth, Family, and Life (formerly known as Pastoral Commission – Liturgy, Catechetical, Biblical, Youth, Family, Laity, Chaplaincy, Ecumenism & Interreligious Dialogue).



▪ Rt. Rev. Gabriel Msipu Phiri, Auxiliary Bishop of Chipata – Becomes Bishop Director of the Commission for Finance and Investment (formerly known as ZCCB Finance Commission).



▪ Rt. Rev. Patrick Chisanga, OFM Conv., Bishop of Mansa – Continues as Bishop Director of Commission for Education and Culture (formerly known as Education & Zambia Catholic University (ZCU) Council & Protection of Minors).



▪ Rt. Rev. Evans Chinyemba, OMI, Bishop of Mongu – Continues as Bishop Director of the Commission for Health.



▪ Most Rev. Benjamin Phiri, Archbishop of Ndola – Becomes Bishop Director of the Commission for Integral Human Development (formerly known as Caritas Commission).



▪ Rt. Rev. Valentine Kalumba, OMI, Bishop of Livingstone: Continues as Bishop Director of the Commission for Communication (formerly Communication and PMS).



▪ Rt. Rev. Raphael Mweempwa, Bishop of Monze – Becomes Bishop Director of the Commission for the (Diocesan) Clergy and Ongoing Formation.



▪ Rt. Rev. Clement Mulenga, SDB, Bishop of Kabwe – Continues as Bishop Director of the Commission for Seminary Formation.



▪ Rt. Rev. George Lungu, Bishop of Chipata – Continues as Bishop Director of Commission for Consecrated Life (formerly Religious and Consecrated Life and Doctrinal Commission).



▪ Most Rev. Alick Banda, Archbishop of Lusaka – Becomes Bishop Director of the Episcopal Commission for Mission (Newly established commission).



ZCCB has also appointed representatives to the Association of Member Episcopal Conferences in Eastern Africa (AMECEA).



▪ Rt. Rev. Evans Chinyemba, OMI, Bishop of Mongu, will serve on the AMECEA Executive Board, with Rt. Rev. George C. Z. Lungu, Bishop of Chipata, as the Alternate Member.



▪ Rt. Rev. Patrick Chisanga, OFM Conv., Bishop of Mansa, will represent the ZCCB on the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) Council, with Rt. Rev. George C. Z. Lungu, Bishop of Chipata, as Alternate Member.



The Executive Board and Directorships were officially communicated by the Secretary General, Very Rev. Fr. Francis Mukosa, following the just ended ZCCB Plenary Meeting held in Lusaka at the Catholic Secretariat from 9th to 12th July 2024.

ENDS…