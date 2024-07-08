Catholic Bishops have issued a stern condemnation of expulsion of nine PF MPs

CATHOLIC CHURCH WORRIED ABOUT DICTATORSHIP UNDER UPND

Lusaka, 7 July, 2024

The Catholic Church Bishops have issued a stern condemnation of the recent expulsion of nine opposition members of parliament (MPs) from the Patriotic Front (PF) party by the Second Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Moyo.

This decision, decried as a blatant act of legal lawlessness, has raised serious concerns about Zambia’s democratic trajectory and the principle of separation of powers.

The Caritas Integral Human Development (IHD) Commission, has criticized the expulsions as a clear abuse of authority and a direct challenge to democratic norms.

The Commission highlighted that the rapidity with which the expulsions were executed allegedly under direct orders from the executive branch points to a troubling collusion between the executive, legislature, and judiciary.

“The actions of the Second Deputy Speaker are a travesty on the country’s democratic trajectory,” stated the IHD Commission.

“This act of duress on the legislature by the executive will reverse the democratic gains that the country was steadily making.”

The Commission emphasized that the expulsions constituted a “brazen violation of procedural standing orders of the house” and described them as an abuse of authority facilitated by remote instruction to the Second Deputy Speaker.

They noted that never before in the country’s history had Parliament intervened in the internal affairs of a political party to this extent.

Adding to the controversy is the economic burden these expulsions could impose on the country.

With Zambia already grappling with significant fiscal challenges, the prospect of nine or more by-elections is seen as an unnecessary and costly endeavor driven by political motives rather than public interest.

“This culture of impunity and utter disregard for the laws of the land must be held in check,” urged the IHD Commission.

They called on all institutions responsible for ensuring justice and fairness to operate with integrity and resist political pressures.

This is contained in the Commission’s statement, signed by Most Rev. Dr. Alick Banda, Chairperson of the IHD Commission, invoked moral and scriptural guidance: “As scripture tells us, ‘Keep watch and pray, so that you will not give in to temptation. For the spirit is willing, but the body is weak’ (Mt. 26:41-42).”

The IHD Commission emphasized the need for the Human Rights Commission to defend human rights robustly, while, the Anti-Corruption Commission and Drug Enforcement Commission should dismantle corruption fearlessly,

The IHD has also urged the judiciary to act with compassion and justice.

They also called for a Police Service committed to fairness and justice, rejecting the selective application of the law.

As Zambia navigates this contentious period, the actions taken in response to these expulsions will likely shape the country’s democratic future.

The call for justice, integrity, and adherence to the rule of law resonates strongly across civil society and the broader public, who are eager to see a resolution that upholds Zambia’s democratic values.