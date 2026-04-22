Edgar Lungu’s Body Was Not Stolen, An Agreement Was Reached By Parties – Source

ECL’S BODY WAS NOT STOLEN, AN AGREEMENT WAS REACHED BY PARTIES – SOURCE

By KBN TV Reporter

Information has emerged that a recent meeting held in South Africa at the State Department involving family, Government and the host country representatives, had reached an agreement for the late six Republican President to be buried in Zambia on 6th June, being his death anniversary.

Meanwhile, SABC reports tha the Zambian government has executed the August 2025 Gauteng High Court in Pretoria’s judgment that entitles the government to repatriate the remains of former Zambian President Edgar Lungu

Earlier, a family source told with KBN TV that the body of the late former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu had gone missing from a South African mortuary.

However, fresh information reaching us suggests that a meeting was recently held at the South African State Department where parties agreed to a burial of ECL in Lusaka on his death anniversary on 5th of June.

“It’s not true that the body has been stolen. The parties involved know the truth. A meeting was recently held here in South Africa at the State Department with representatives from the family, the host country and Zambian Government. In that meeting, it was agreed that the late former President of Zambia should be buried in Lusaka on 5th June, 2026,” a South African official close to the matter disclosed.

Perhaps what should be of contention is the manner in which the body was accessed and moved, the source said, insisting that all parties had agreed on the wayforward.

When contacted for a comment, Secretary to the Cabinet, Mr. Patrick Kangwa, who is the sole designated Government official to comment on the ECL matters, claimed ignorance of the development regarding the body.

“I’m not aware about that. I’m hearing it from you. I have been in long meetings,” Mr. Kangwa told KBN TV.

Efforts to reach the ECL family lawyer and Spokesperson, Makebi Zulu, who was recently in South Africa, failed by press time.

for the purposes of a State funeral and burial.

-KBN – TV